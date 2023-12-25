Toyota RAV4 Vs. Honda CR-V: Which Compact SUV Is Right For You?

Compact SUVs have become popular lately because they're just right for many people. They're not too big or small, and they can do many things well. Drivers are also drawn to their higher driving position, spacious interiors, and cargo capacity, which rival those of larger SUVs. In this market, Toyota and Honda have carved out their niche and become famous for making cars — the RAV4 and the CR-V, respectively — that work well and don't break the bank.

Picking the better compact SUV is a tough job, though, especially when each has pros and cons and ultimately boils down to what you consider important. So, in this article, we'll be looking at the strengths and weaknesses of these two SUVs to help you make a more informed decision.

To compare and contrast, we'll focus on three key criteria: how well these SUVs perform and what features they offer, how comfortable and roomy they are, and how fuel-efficient they are. These things help us figure out if they're a good deal for different people.

Besides official Honda and Toyota documentation and our own reviews, we'll also use professional reviews published by reputable sources like MotorTrend, Car and Driver, and Top Gear to compare technical aspects of the SUVs. We will also check out what folks who own these vehicles have to say about the more subjective elements like comfort and riding experience.