3 Reasons We Think The Toyota RAV4 Deserves Its American Sales Success

As soon as the RAV4 hit the U.S. market, it was a major success. Toyota brought its small SUV to the U.S. two years after it launched the vehicle in its home market, Japan. Before the year of its American introduction, 1996, it had already grabbed the favor of Automobile Magazine. The magazine named it "Auto of the Year," and according to The Auto Channel, the editorial director of Automobile Magazine, David E. Davis, said the vehicle was "bringing about a sea change in the way the automobile industry and its customers perceive sport-utility vehicles (SUV)."

Almost three decades later, we've seen proof of that. The RAV4 does one thing really well: make sense. It's large enough to give you extra room while also being compact. Its SUV nature gives it off-road capabilities, it's decently priced, and it is a reliable car.

When the RAV4 was first introduced, it was a 129 hp 2-liter 4-cylinder AWD or FWD compact SUV with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. Toyota has continued to perfect this car over the decades, and new RAV4s now come in off-road, hybrid, and luxury trims, but the heart of the RAV4 has stayed the same. By sticking to its roots, Toyota has built success in the U.S. making it among the best-selling cars every year. Going by Statista's findings, it was the most-sold car in the United States in 2022,