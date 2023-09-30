The Most Reliable Toyota Models Ever Built, Ranked

Toyota makes some of the most reliable vehicles on the market. You can find the Japanese car maker at or near the top of nearly every reliability leaderboard, including Consumer Reports, JD Power, and RepairPal. What makes Toyota special is that no single model is skewing the average by being super-reliable. Nearly every vehicle Toyota makes is resistant to breakdowns. Most of its vehicles are in the top five for their categories and almost none of them are in the bottom 50th percentile.

In addition, Toyota has been making cars for a long time, and it's worked out a lot of the bugs. The famed Toyota Prius was one of the first popular hybrid vehicles, and Toyota's hybrid systems have only gotten better since then. There are also a high number of used Toyotas that have held their value well and continue to run to this day. It's a fairly safe bet that if someone asks for reliability, the answer is to tell them to buy a Toyota.

The consistency across the lineup and the advanced tech that goes into hybrid vehicles is how Toyota has earned its accolades as one of the most reliable automakers in the industry. Over the years, Toyota has laid very few eggs, but there are some vehicles during some years where everything clicked. These are the most reliable Toyota vehicles.