11 Automotive Technologies That Could Change Driving Forever

To say that the automotive industry is changing rapidly would be an understatement — with the switch to EVs gathering pace and a slew of models set to launch in the next few years, almost every part of the industry is having to adapt to the new normal. With this unprecedented level of change, a number of groundbreaking automotive technologies have emerged, some of which have the potential to make a big difference in everyday driving.

Some of these technologies could help solve the biggest issues currently facing manufacturers, like convincing buyers that EVs are worth the switch or cleaning up the environmental footprint of their combustion-powered cars. Not every new piece of tech is a solution to a problem, though. In fact, some are simply an evolution of current production technology, albeit with a futuristic twist.

Most, although not all, of these emerging technologies are still in the development stage for now. They will likely stay that way for years yet, but here's a glimpse of what drivers in the future might have at their disposal.