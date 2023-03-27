The 12 Most Futuristic Cars On The Road Today

Predicting the future is never easy. It wasn't too long ago that car companies were funneling billions of dollars into self-driving car programs, making big promises about full autonomy being just around the corner. While it's true that semi-autonomous cars have made huge progress, they're still far from perfect. Just ask Tesla. Fully-autonomous cars remain a distant prospect, and that's assuming they're accepted by the general public at all. So, if we're not all going to be shuttled around in AI-powered pods by the end of the decade, then what does the future look like for the global auto industry?

You could argue that the best way to answer that question is to take a look at what's on the road right now. There are plenty of cars sporting cutting-edge technology that will likely become tomorrow's normal, not only in the typically progressive segments of the industry including performance and luxury cars but also down to segments like the humble hatchback. The industry's biggest players are just beginning to launch the next generation of cleaner, faster, and more intelligent cars, and there's a handful of disruptive startups that are definitely worth watching out for too. These cars are all among the most futuristic on the road today, in that they represent not only the best of what current manufacturers are capable of but also where the industry might be headed over the coming years.