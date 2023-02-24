New Scouts Will Be Built In America For The First Time Since 1980, Thanks To Volkswagen

Scout is a bit of an oddball among the many storied brands now owned by the Volkswagen Group. Originally built by farm equipment giant International Harvester, Scout was dedicated to out-Jeeping Jeep, building true off-road monsters designed from the tires up to eat mud, thrash through thick brush, and generally carry exploration-minded drivers through the wilderness with maximum horsepower.

Economically speaking, Scout zigged when it should have zagged. Built from 1961 to 1980, Scout doubled down on its off-road offer in later years, according to Hi Consumption. At the same time, contemporaries like Jeep and Land Rover were turning their gaze toward 4x4s equally at home, on the street, or in the bush. However, Scout stuck to its guns, which ultimately led to it being edged out of the market.

For fans of the old-school outdoor brand, however, Volkswagen brings good news. The company plans to restart the Scout brand with an intriguing twist: Scout will be American-made and all electric. Volkswagen has bet heavily on the future electrification of the car marketplace, and a dedicated brand for electric off-road and work vehicles may represent a key component of that strategy.

[Featured image by Thomas Vogt via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]