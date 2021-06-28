VW says no more combustion engine cars in Europe by 2035

Regulators worldwide are pushing automakers to eliminate vehicles powered by traditional combustion engines in favor of electric vehicles. With regulations tightening so much, many automakers are transitioning to all-electric vehicles. Recently, automaker Volkswagen announced the date when it would stop selling vehicles powered by internal combustion engines in Europe. VW says it will end production for its combustion engine cars in Europe will be 2035.

While VW has set a date for Europe, it’s clear that it won’t transition to fully electric vehicles in the US or China until sometime later. Exactly how much later is unknown at this time. The date comes from a board member for sales named Klaus Zellmer, who said in Europe, VW will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035.

The board member did say that in South America and Africa, it will take a good deal longer to transition from combustion vehicles because of political and infrastructure framework conditions that are missing. Zellmer did say that by 2050 at the latest, Volkswagen’s entire fleet would be carbon neutral.

Volkswagen expects that by 2030 electric cars will account for 70 percent of its total sales in Europe. With such a high percentage of its overall sales made up of electric vehicles by 2030, VW would be in position to meet the expected tightening of the European Union’s climate targets and could potentially exceed them.

In some parts of Europe, regulations are so strict that only electric vehicles are allowed in certain areas in some city centers. Europe isn’t alone in pushing automakers to transition to electric vehicles. In the US, that push is on as well but it will take longer. Much of the US still lacks a charging infrastructure.