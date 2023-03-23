Toyota Announces 2023 Mirai With Up To $15K Of Complimentary Fuel
The 2023 Toyota Mirai is here and it's taking alternative energy sources in a different direction than most other automakers. Most electric vehicles are driven by electric motors that get energy from onboard batteries. Those batteries are then charged by plugging the car into a dedicated fast charger if you need a charge relatively quickly, or just plugging it into your house. The Mirai is a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in that it uses fuel (in this case hydrogen, technology that Honda has also used) to power its electric motors. Toyota says the 2023 Mirai can go upwards of 402 miles when the hydrogen tanks are fully loaded.
To sweeten the deal for people who want to try out a hydrogen-based non-zeppelin form of transportation, Toyota is offering up to $15,000 of hydrogen fuel for anyone who leases or buys a Mirai. That may move the needle for some people who have easy access to a fueling station and are willing to try something a bit different. Fortunately for Toyota and the Mirai, it has a few other worthwhile features besides the less-than-conventional drivetrain.
Toyota's hydrogen-powered solution
The Mirai rests on Toyota's rear-wheel drive GA-L sport sedan platform and is powered by a single 182 horsepower AC electric motor that produces 221 foot-pounds of torque. The interior of the FCEV sports a 12.3-inch infotainment screen for all of your music/navigation needs. That infotainment system and even the climate control can be controlled by Toyota's own voice-activated assistant, much like a smartphone or Amazon Alexa device.
On the safety side, the Mirai is equipped with radar-guided cruise control, a 360-degree overhead camera, and pedestrian detection systems. Unique to the Mirai, Toyota also offers 24/7 specific help for anyone who runs into issues with the FCEV. It has a warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles for the FCEV parts and a 10-year or 150,000-mile warranty on the hybrid parts.
The 2023 base XLE trim Mirai starts at $49,500 while the Limited trim starts at $66,000. Both models are only available in California.