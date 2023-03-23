Toyota Announces 2023 Mirai With Up To $15K Of Complimentary Fuel

The 2023 Toyota Mirai is here and it's taking alternative energy sources in a different direction than most other automakers. Most electric vehicles are driven by electric motors that get energy from onboard batteries. Those batteries are then charged by plugging the car into a dedicated fast charger if you need a charge relatively quickly, or just plugging it into your house. The Mirai is a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in that it uses fuel (in this case hydrogen, technology that Honda has also used) to power its electric motors. Toyota says the 2023 Mirai can go upwards of 402 miles when the hydrogen tanks are fully loaded.

To sweeten the deal for people who want to try out a hydrogen-based non-zeppelin form of transportation, Toyota is offering up to $15,000 of hydrogen fuel for anyone who leases or buys a Mirai. That may move the needle for some people who have easy access to a fueling station and are willing to try something a bit different. Fortunately for Toyota and the Mirai, it has a few other worthwhile features besides the less-than-conventional drivetrain.