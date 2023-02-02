Honda Planning New Hydrogen Powered Car, Co-Developed With General Motors

Per a Honda press release, Honda wants to have new a fuel cell-powered vehicle by 2024 and it's partnering up with GM for help. In comparison to the Honda Clarity fuel cell from previous years, Honda is working to make the new cells cost a third as much and be twice as durable. By 2030, Honda hopes it can make strides to halve the 2024 cost and make it even more durable. In addition to passenger cars, Honda wants to put the technology in everything from heavy trucks to space vehicles.

In a couple of years, the company wants to sell 2,000 hydrogen fuel cell units per year. Seven years from now, Honda wants upwards of 60,000 units sold, and by 2035 into 2040, it plans for a "few hundred thousand" units per year. According to Honda, this is all part of the company's wider plan for complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

Back in November of 2022, Honda announced that its first hydrogen-powered vehicle for 2024 will be based on the existing CR-V. Several hundred thousand hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the road in the span of a couple of decades is a lofty, but worthy goal from Honda.