BMW iX5 Hydrogen Production Starts, But Don't Expect To See This Fuel-Cell SUV In Dealerships

BMW has begun production of its latest electric car, though the iX5 Hydrogen is not the EV you might expect. As the name suggests, the electric SUV is based around hydrogen fuel-cell technology, taking the gas and using it to produce electricity with which the motor from its BEV cousin is powered. Until now a test bed, small-series production of the iX5 Hydrogen is now underway.

From the outside — at least, without the bold branding on the wrap — you'd be forgiven for not realizing the iX5 Hydrogen was any different from BMW's regular X5 SUV. That familiarity is, in fact, part of the FCEV's charm. Part of the advantage of the new drivetrain, BMW points out, is that it will fit into a regular X5.

Still, under the surface things are very different from the gas-powered X5. Lift the hood and you'll find the fuel-cell system, which takes hydrogen gas, combines it with oxygen, and turns it into electricity with only pure water as the waste product. Two hydrogen gas cylinders — one running longitudinally down the center of the SUV, the other at right-angles under the rear seats — hold around 6 kilograms (around 13 pounds) of the fuel.