BMW Isn't Giving Up On This Controversial Electric Car Technology

When it comes to the future of sustainable automobiles, the odds are heavily in favor of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and far away from hydrogen fuel cell cars. Yet, a few EV sluggards in the industry are still holding on tightly to the cause of hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles, and among them is German giant BMW. In a press release published on August 31, BMW said that it will start making hydrogen fuel cells destined for the BMW iX5 Hydrogen car at its Munich plant.

The automaker revealed that the in-house fuel cell systems can muster 125kW of raw power and reach 175 horsepower. Combined with the custom powertrain that bundles BMW's fifth-gen eDrive technology and a high-performance battery, the net output goes up to 275kW and 374 horsepower. The entire setup consisting of a fuel cell, electric motor, and a pair of hydrogen tanks will go inside the iX5, which will only get a limited production run. The model won't be sold to the masses anytime soon, and will instead be used as a showcase in multiple markets.

To recall, fellow German automobile giants Mercedes and Audi have already scrapped plans for fuel cell cars and are betting on an electrified future. It appears that BMW also has similar thoughts about fuel cell cars serving as a complementary solution to BEVs instead of a rival. "We think hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideally placed technologically to fit alongside battery-electric vehicles and complete the electric mobility picture," BMW AG board chairperson Oliver Zipse was quoted as saying.