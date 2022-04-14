Here's Why Hydrogen Cars Were Doomed To Fail

Zero-emission vehicles are on a roll as evidenced by the 6.4-million electric and hybrid cars that were sold in 2021 (via Green Cars). In fact, Cars.com reported a 173% jump in EV searches between February 24 and March 25, 2022, and Tesla orders for the second week of March, in the same year, reportedly increased by 100%, according to sources speaking with Electrek. This, naturally raises a big question: why were hydrogen cars left out of the green mobility revolution? The answer is fairly simple and can be boiled down to costs, technology, security, and infrastructure.

Around 2010, hydrogen cars were viewed as something that may change the world; they began to battle their fully electric counterparts to dominate the market, but lithium-powered cars rapidly outgunned them. Major car brands like VW, today a global EV producer, phased out all hydrogen models. Why? When hitting the streets, it's all about energy efficiency, and hydrogen cars have half the power of an all-electric alternative, BMW says.

When you step on the gas of an all-electric vehicle, the energy runs directly from the battery through the wires to the engine. For every 100 watts of power, only 5% is lost from battery to turbine, The Conversation explains. However, when it comes to hydrogen cars, the loss of power begins much earlier in the journey.

Hydrogen needs to be cooled down and transported to a hydrogen station, and this alone represents a 10% loss of power. Once inside the car, hydrogen must be converted into electricity, at which point another 40% of energy is lost. Finally, 5% more goes to waste when energy makes the motor hum. Just 38 out of 100 watts make it through the energy journey in a hydrogen car. In a world that continually pushes to advance technology for energy efficiency, these numbers make it clear that hydrogen is not an ideal solution.