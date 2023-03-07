10 Tesla Features That Will Change The Way You Use Your EV

One of the key factors driving Tesla's meteoric rise to EV dominance is the wide range of features that Elon Musk and his design team have created for their cars. Whether it's features aimed at entertaining the car's occupants while they're parked, keeping them safe from airborne pollutants, or even the highly-controversial Full Self-Driving mode, Tesla's suite of features is always expanding. That's had the effect of making Tesla ownership a very different experience from that of a traditional gas-powered car, and even many other EVs.

Buying a Model 3,S,X, or Y and then not making full use of these features is arguably missing the point of Tesla ownership entirely. Some of them are features that the vast majority of Tesla owners will already be aware of, but a few are easy enough to miss if you've never realized they're there. Whether you're an existing Tesla owner who's skipped over a few of the newer software additions to your car or a first-time Tesla buyer looking to get the best out of your new daily driver, these features should help you optimize your EV experience.