The Best EVs Of 2022

The EV market is growing fast and 2022 has more EVs for sale than ever. Technology developments over the past two decades have finally made way for electric cars to be made by multiple manufacturers offering consumers a broad variety of vehicles to choose from. The market once dominated by the pricey Tesla is now filled with a range of options from economy to luxury, and the models on offer represent healthy competition among manufacturers, a good thing for consumers.

For 2022, buyers can pick whatever fancies them from an oversized truck to a sensible yet attractive mid-size wagon. The technology in the drivetrains is highly advanced, but the interiors are also full of digital comforts, conveniences, and safety controls throughout. One of the best developments of 2022 is the availability of EVs with a good usable range that don't cost as much as a loaded 5-series. With this kind of momentum in the market, affordability should become more widespread as time moves forward. These are the best EVs 2022 has to offer.