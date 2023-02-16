Tesla's Full Self-Driving Recall Comes At The Worst Possible Time

Tesla has just issued a recall for 362,758 electric cars, citing risks of a crash due to issues with its Full Self-Driving Beta software. The official NHTSA notice mentions that the software might cause Tesla cars to "act unsafe around intersections," enter "a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop," or go towards an intersection with a yellow signal without due caution. This won't be the first time that Tesla's FSD kit has drawn heat.

However, the latest recall tied to the FSD drama comes at a rather unfortunate time. Tesla recently confirmed that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the company's Full Self-Driving and Autopilot tricks. The Justice Department launched a similar probe over a year ago, citing misleading advertisement for the self-driving system. Per the NHTSA database, so far, there have been over 270 crash incidents where Tesla's driver assistance system was in use.

The most recent instance was a pile-up involving eight cars that happened in Bay Area. The aforementioned recall, however, is just one of the many problems that are currently haunting Tesla, with CEO Elon Musk being one of them. Tesla's stock price has plunged dramatically in just over a year, the competition in the EV segment is hotter than ever, even Musk is talking bankruptcy, investor trust is reportedly waning, and above all, many Tesla customers are also feeling alienated.