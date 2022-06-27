This Bizarre Fan Powered Electric Car Just Set An Unbelievable New Record

The Goodwood Festival of Speed's 23-year-old outright hill record has finally been broken — and the car that did it isn't what many would consider conventional. The McMurtry Spéirling, driven by former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton, actually managed to break two records with its lightning-quick time of 39.08 seconds on Sunday. Both the official record time of 41.6 seconds and the unofficial record of 39.9 seconds were smashed during the Sunday Shootout (via McMurtry).

After setting the record, Chilton — who is McMurtry's current lead development driver — said: "I've been coming to Goodwood since I was 4 years of age. After witnessing the Nick Heidfeld official record: Did I ever think I would be the one to beat that? No. Taking this record is the most memorable of my racing career. This was only possible due to the amazing team of engineers at McMurtry Automotive. Thank you to the Duke and Duchess and for all the fans for their support"

Goodwood's famous hillclimb winds through a 1.16-mile course and can be seen as the highlight of one of the most important festivals on the automotive calendar. Supercars, Formula 1 cars, drift cars, and bikes all take on the course, with the driver posting the fastest time crowned the event's champion. The previous record was set by German driver Nick Heidfeld in 1999. Heitfield blasted through the course in 41.6 seconds while driving a McLaren MP4/13 F1. However, that wasn't the fastest time recorded on the Sunday Shootout course, just the fastest recorded during the event itself. In 2019, former Le Mans winner Roman Dumas beat Heirfield's time after posting 39.9 seconds in qualifying. Unfortunately for Dumas, as it wasn't during the Sunday Shootout itself, his blistering run could only go down as the unofficial record.