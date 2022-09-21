The Unexpected Truth About Self-Driving Cars According To General Motors

The future is self-driving, or so say evangelists that are betting big on a future where AI-powered machines — including vehicles — will perform intended tasks on their own. Self-driving cars just happen to be one of the hottest topics of debate right now, and for multiple reasons. On the positive side, autonomous cars are expected to heavily reduce the instances of accidents triggered by human negligence, improve fuel economy, tone down stop-and-go waves, boost the productivity of folks in the cabin, save on driver costs, and a lot more. On the flip side, self-driving cars lack that one critical element we know as human division-making, one that springs into action, especially for "edge" scenarios.

For a large portion of industry experts, human supervision will continue to be a necessity for self-driving cars. Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt is among them. As per a Reuters report, when Vogt was asked about the point of human oversight behind the wheels of a self-driving car, Vogt remarked that he doesn't see a valid point as to why he would want to get rid of the human touch when it comes to wrestling back the control if things go haywire for a self-driving vehicle. "I can provide my customers peace of mind knowing there is always a human there to help if needed," he further added.