The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2023 BMW 7 Series

The world of high-end luxury cars is rapidly evolving, with the biggest change right now being the switch from internal combustion engines to electric power. Mercedes-Benz has long been considered the segment leader, with over 3.5 million units of its flagship S-Class sedan having been sold since its launch in 1951. But, the paradigm shift occurring with the advent of electrification has left the door open for Mercedes' rivals to claim the top spot, snatching the crown from the brand's newly-launched EQS and EQS SUV. One of the brands hoping to do just that is BMW, who for 2023 has completely revamped its 7 Series sedan in order to thrive in this new age of luxury.

The new 7 Series lineup includes the all-electric i7, which will be the most widely available variant at launch and is what the brand describes as "central to their reinterpretation" of the range. But, alongside the i7 will come a selection of combustion-powered and hybrid models, which will vary in their availability from market to market. With this new range of powertrains comes a new suite of technology and convenience features that are shared across every variant. Cinema-style screens, automated parking, and even optional bulletproofing all combine to make the new generation car the most advanced and connected yet.