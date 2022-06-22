The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The battle for dominance in the high-end luxury electric SUV sector is heating up, with the BMW iX on the way and the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron already in the hands of customers. Mercedes-Benz has now joined the fray, with their new EQS SUV, that's slated to begin deliveries in late 2022. The SUV shares many of its features with the EQS sedan that's already in dealerships, which is itself an electric version of the S-Class. The EQS SUV promises traditional Mercedes luxury mixed with cutting-edge design and plenty of features to keep both driver and passengers happy on the road.

The question is: Can the brand's latest offering stand out in what's becoming an increasingly crowded field? If the success of the EQS sedan is anything to go by, the answer is yes. Mercedes has developed a new suite of features specifically for the EQS line, all while maintaining the same level of refinement and luxury that buyers expect. The car is packed with all manner of options, modes and packages, but these ten stand out above the rest.