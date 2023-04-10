Watch This Impressive EV Sports Car Jump Off The Ground And Drive With A Missing Wheel

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled some new pieces of EV technology and showcased them today on its Yangwang U9 EV supercar. The presentation showed a yellow U9 driving with only three wheels relatively smoothly. During the live segment, a U9 demonstrated its ability to dance and even perform a small hop off the ground by lowering its suspension to the floor and shooting back up.

According to a tweet by BYD, the U9 is equipped with its new DiSus Intelligent Body Control System. Presumably, the new system will give drivers more granular control over their EV's suspension system and allow them to raise and lower the ride height at will without much fuss.

Driving while missing a wheel could have practical applications if a tire goes flat, but the real-world use scenario of a dancing car has yet to be seen. Either way, most BYDs — ones that can bust a move or not — aren't available in the United States, so it's up to EV manufacturers in the U.S. market to come up with a dancing car. Tesla is no stranger to Easter eggs, after all. And new EVs like the GMC Hummer are chock full of less-than-conventional driving modes.