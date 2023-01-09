The Hidden Easter Eggs All Tesla Drivers Should Know

Full self-driving may not actually be here — or legal — yet, but that doesn't mean Teslas aren't packed with a host of features. Cutting-edge driver assist tools, voice commands, and excellent charging technologies are features you may expect from your high-end electric vehicle, but there are also some hidden features that, though less useful, are still worth a look due to how unique they are. These are Easter eggs, and they often reference events, popular culture, or sometimes just things Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a fan of.

Some of the Easter eggs are quite difficult to activate, while others can simply be found in the Easter Egg Drawer section of the About Your Tesla menu. You can access the menu by tapping the Tesla logo above the touchscreen, and then selecting "About Your Tesla." The Easter egg drawer, which is filled with colored eggs, should pop up shortly afterward. Not all Easter eggs are available on all models, and they do change with software updates. Here are a few of the best current ones that you can try out yourself.