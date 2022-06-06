2022 Polaris Slingshot R Review: The Most Fun On Three Wheels

It's not quite a bike, it's definitely not a car, and while opinions differ on how Polaris' three-wheeled roadster can be categorized, no one can deny the Slingshot is unique. Updated for 2022, the newest models include an aesthetic upgrade on earlier editions, with a more aggressive-looking front fascia and broader headlights.

The Slingshot I received was the 2022 "R" model with autodrive transmission, which retails from $33,999 (including destination). It's the second most expensive available but has the most horsepower in the range; the Signature Edition is slightly more expensive, and its engine produces 25 horsepower less than the R. At the lower end, the basic Slingshot S starts from $19,999, so you don't need $35k to grab a Slingshot and join in the fun.

Dave McQuilling/SlashGear

A Slingshot R's straight four, two-liter, ProStar engine will produce 203 horsepower. This delivers a power to weight ratio of around seven pounds per horsepower, and means the Slingshot R packs a lot of punch for its size. It can go 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds, putting it on par with supercars from around 20 years ago. If you're wondering why it's called a Slingshot, look at it from above, have a few "Dennis the Menace" flashbacks, and then ask yourself how you missed it.

The R also comes with a 9.77-gallon fuel tank, though that engine can be thirsty. I averaged around 25 miles per gallon during my time with the Slingshot, though I wasn't exactly driving with fuel economy in mind. This is obviously a vehicle for nice weather. Canopy options are available, but none were included with my test model; even with some rain cover you're probably going to have a bad time if some clouds show up.