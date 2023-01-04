BMW's E Ink Car Wrap Just Took The Leap Into Color

BMW wrapped an electric SUV in e-paper last year — now, for CES 2023, it's looking to bring real color-changing cars to life. The BMW iX Flow seemed, at first glance, to be a normal example of the German automaker's EV. However, a skin of E Ink wrapping the bodywork and wheels could instantly flip it from white through to dark gray.

It built on the same technology we've seen Amazon and others use in ereaders, only on a far larger scale. While a Kindle might have a screen six to eight inches in diagonal, the iX Flow relied on full-width rolls of e-paper almost two feet across. Panels cut from that, tailored to fit the different contours of the SUV, and then wired up to a central controller allowed for a vehicle that could be dark gray one moment, and white the next.

The response proved to be dramatic, not to mention a huge vote of confidence for BMW's Stella Clarke for whom this e-paper wrap began as a passion project. Clarke's endeavors went from a one-woman show to leading a full team now working on E Ink and color-changing, and with the promise of commercialization in the pipeline. I caught up with her at BMW's labs in Munich, Germany, ahead of CES 2023 and the debut of the BMW i Vision Dee which is completely wrapped in color-supporting e-paper.