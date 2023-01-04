BMW's Color-Changing Concept Car Previews A Full Windshield Display Headed To Production

This is, of course, a concept car and a design study. BMW is saying very little about the actual hardware and software involved — Dee's motorized doors are controlled from an app by a nearby technician, while its dashboard UI runs on an animated loop — and only the basics about how, exactly, the architecture might work. Much of the AI is expected to run in the cloud, for example, but there'd still be some onboard processing so that a driver's experience of Dee wouldn't be entirely compromised should connectivity be lost.

There are also plenty of questions to be answered about just how much digital will be allowed when resolutely physical vehicles are traveling at anything up to Autobahn speeds. At its upper levels, the BMW Mixed Reality Slider promises to do video game-style alterations to the real world outside: turn other cars into dinosaurs, for example. That makes for a fun demo, but it's hard to see safety regulators being so amused.

BMW's stance is that the driver is in control of what they see, and how immersive it is. Some of the features, the automaker's execs point out, aren't intended to be used while the vehicle is in motion; they're meant instead as a calming distraction when you're stuck in gridlock or parked up completely. Safety zones — operating much in the same way that low-emission zones in urban areas do now — could also impose a certain level of "reality," it's suggested. The priority, much as has always been for HUDs in general, is to keep a driver's eyes on the road ahead, rather than on displays and controls elsewhere in the car.