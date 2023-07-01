Every Toyota RAV4 Generation Ranked Worst To Best

The Toyota RAV4 doesn't elicit a lot of strong feelings, good or bad, from car enthusiasts. It just kind of exists in the periphery, always hanging around grocery store parking lots or next to you in traffic. Still, Toyota still managed to sell exactly 399,941 RAV4s in 2022, so clearly there's something worth taking a look at. The RAV4 has evolved from a quirky little crossover to a primary means of transportation for millions of people in America.

Toyota Supra and muscle car enthusiasts may bemoan the lack of soul or any number of intangible qualities, but for a huge portion of the populace, the RAV4 is a noble steed that performs admirably. For that reason, the RAV4 deserves some deeper consideration. The SUV has been out since 1996 and has overgone many changes. While you likely won't find many lists in car publications titled "15 RAV4s Modified for the Drag Strip," if there were such a list as "Best Cars to Pick Your Brother Up in After His Shift at Sonic," the RAV4 would top the charts every single time.

As good a commuter as the crossover is, not every version of the RAV4 can be the best, and some are downright snore-inducing. Here is every generation of Toyota's popular crossover SUV, ranked.