5 Of The Most Reliable Volkswagen Models Ever Made

Volkswagen sold more cars than any manufacturer other than Toyota last year, building on its long history of producing economical, reliable, and accessible vehicles. Founded by Adolf Hitler's German government in 1937 as Volkswagenwerk, or "The People's Car Company," the Allies halted all German industrial production after World War II ended. Volkswagen of America was founded in 1955, but its ties to Nazi Germany kept the brand from becoming a sales darling in the United States. A landmark advertising campaign for the Beetle, launched in 1959 urging buyers to "think small," helped boost VW's U.S. sales steadily throughout the '60s, and VW enjoyed its best year ever in 1970 with almost 575,000 units sold.

Once the energy crisis hit in the early '70s, its lineup of fuel-efficient and reliable small cars helped keep the brand profitable, and sales remained strong into the 21st century. In 2015, Volkswagen briefly overtook Toyota for the No. 1 spot in worldwide sales until the Dieselgate scandal damaged Volkswagen's public image and cost the company more than $30 billion in fines and settlements.

But despite that major speed bump, Volkswagen still has an 85-year history of producing dependable vehicles. In JD Power's 2021 survey of customer loyalty, Volkswagen ranked 15th among all automakers worldwide, with 41.6% of VW owners opting for another Volkswagen again when choosing a new vehicle. Let's take a look at some of the models that have kept Volkswagen owners returning to the brand.