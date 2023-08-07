The Story Behind Volkswagen's Infamous Dieselgate Scandal

In 2013, researchers from West Virginia University (WVU) uncovered the scheme when they were conducting on-road emissions tests that mimicked real-world driving conditions, which meant that the onboard computer systems in the two sample Volkswagens failed to enter test mode. As such, the NO x emissions were much higher than the testing team expected. In 2014, the International Council on Clean Transportation published WVU's results and simultaneously reported the findings to the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board. The jig was up.

In the aftermath, we learned that more than 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. and over 10.5 million vehicles sold worldwide between 2009 and 2016 were set up to cheat on emissions tests. Other brands under the Volkswagen umbrella were similarly affected, including Porsche and Audi vehicles with diesel engines.

To make good on its wrongdoings, Volkswagen established a $15 billion fund in the U.S. to either buy back or repair the cheating vehicles, plus additional cash compensation to the owners or leaseholders to the tune of $2,600 to $10,000 each. Also included in the $15 billion restitution was $2.7 billion paid into an environmental trust and an additional $2 billion towards developing zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure and awareness.

An article in the German publication Der Speigel reported that at least 30 people in management at Volkswagen knew about the emissions testing scandal, a claim that Volkswagen later denied. Still, at least several executives did serve prison time over the deception. In 2016, the brand announced they would no longer sell diesel-powered vehicles in the United States, choosing to focus on all-electric vehicles instead.