The Best Pickup Truck From Every Major Brand

GMC recently unveiled its all-electric Hummer SUT and sent it to dealers — and it will be followed up with an SUV soon, with production having started in early 2023. For reasons only known to GMC executives, SUT stands for sport utility truck, probably because we need more vehicle acronyms. Regardless of how silly the naming convention is, the Hummer impresses with extreme specifications and capabilities.

The first extreme to consider is the price of $87,000 to $110,000 for a fully trimmed model. For that chunk of change, you receive, depending on options, 1,000 horsepower of electric motivation that can carry you more than 300 miles on a single charge. With that kind of grunt, its towing capacity is rated up to 7,500 pounds, which is less generous than the Rivian or Ford Lightning, but few buyers of the Hummer are likely to have towing as a huge priority. Buyers of the Hummer want luxury features, which it delivers in spades.

Inside the Hummer, you will find a large screen powered by the Unreal Engine responsible for video game graphics along with dozens of other high-tech features, and underneath you will find extreme off-roading capability with fully adjustable suspension and 35-inch tires that can be turned to "crab walk" the vehicle. While on excursions off the highway, GMC has also equipped 35 cameras to gain points of view from nearly any angle, which might even help to get out of a jam. Initial reservations are sold out, so it may be a while before you can have your own.