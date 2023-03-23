2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV First Drive: Still A Cartoon Off-Roader

Even roughly a year after the start of production, the idea of an electric Hummer, let alone one with supercar-like acceleration and physics-defying off-road capability, seems like a drug-induced hallucination. Yet the GMC Hummer EV is very real—and it's not a one-off.

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is the follow-up to the Hummer EV pickup truck introduced for the 2022 model year. It has the same gimmicks as the pickup—from CrabWalk to Watts to Freedom mode—enabled by the same Ultium battery architecture, but now in a body style more reminiscent of the time when Hummer was a separate brand peddling gas guzzlers inspired by the Middle East wars that helped fill their tanks.

The SUV version brings some practical benefits like more covered storage space and (slightly) tidier proportions that make off-roading easier, but it also brings the Hummer EV closer to traditional off-roaders like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Land Rover Defender, while sidestepping comparisons to electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning that embarrassed the original Hummer EV pickup.