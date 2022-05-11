Volkswagen Plans To Bring Back The Scout As An Electric SUV

VW is poised to take on the pickup and SUV American market with a reimagined all-electric version of the Scout. The company confirmed via Twitter its plan, previously revealed by sources to TechCrunch and The Washington Post. To manufacture the new off-road vehicles VW would create the Scout brand, which will operate in the U.S. as a new company. VW has insisted that the vehicles will be "designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S., for American customers".

The company has been aggressively investing to expand its presence in North America with its new EV line-up. Competing hard against Tesla, VW is already investing $7.1 billion in a U.S. plant where it will manufacture an American version of the ID.Buzz, a modern update of the VW iconic bus (via Nasdaq).

VW has also been paying close attention to the U.S. segment, and following the growing demand for EV pickups, trucks, and SUVs. The Ford F-150 Lightning, another reimagined classic, sold out even before production began. The GMC Hummer EV also sold out fast, per Reuters, and the delayed Tesla Cybertruck (not expected to be released anytime soon) had more than 1.25 million pre-orders in 2021, Inside EVs reports. Other brands appealing to the trend, like Rivian, while struggling to keep up with demands, are becoming increasingly popular. "Electrification provides a historic opportunity to now enter the highly attractive pick-up and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the U.S. market," Herbert Diess, Volkswagen CEO, said.