Why Ford Is Done Selling The 2022 F-150 Lightning

It's an exciting time in the EV industry, as the long-awaited days of electric pickups for the mainstream finally arrive. Unsurprisingly, though, that process isn't necessarily a smooth one. Announced in mid-2021, Ford's F-150 Lightning promised a number of things to motivate pickup buyers into leaving their internal combustion vehicles behind. For a start, the all-wheel drive electric truck should be the fastest-accelerating F-150 so far, with Ford expecting it to potentially do the 0-60 mph dash in the mid-4-seconds range. It also has the most torque, at 775 lb-ft, of any F-150 so far.

To achieve that, Ford has used a pair of electric motors, combined with two different battery pack options. There'll be up to 320 miles of range, according to the EPA estimates, with the extended battery. Even when the F-150 Lightning is parked up, however, it'll still be capable of making use of that battery pack: multiple outlets inside and outside of the vehicle can be used to power campsites, tailgate parties, or worksites. With the right charger installed, the truck can even power a whole home during an electricity outage.

The other big motivation is pricing, of course. Contrary to the expensive all-electric pickups we've seen promised from other automakers, Ford's EV starts at just $40,000 (plus destination); that's before any federal tax incentives or credits. Options like the bigger battery and Ford's hands-free driver assistance tech package obviously send that price tag spiraling up, but you're still getting a whole lot of truck for your money.

But with all those features available, Ford has already closed the order books on its new all-electric truck, and there's not a single 2022 F-150 Lightning in the hands of owners.