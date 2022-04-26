Ford Draws First Blood In The Mainstream Electric Truck Wars

Ford isn't, of course, the first to launch an all-electric truck. Rivian, for example — of which Ford is a backer — already has its R1T pickup EV on the market. Deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV have recently started, and several startups have announced their own take on the truck segment.

None, though, have the same breadth of audience as the F-150 Lightning does, however. Rivian has delivered a few thousand R1T, and recently risked infuriating preorder customers with an ill-timed price increase. Although it backtracked on that decision, leaving only new customers to face the prospect of a considerably more expensive pickup, Rivian's offering still costs a whole lot more than Ford's truck.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As for the Hummer EV, GMC's first Ultium-powered truck is similarly narrow in its scope. Bearing a six-figure price tag to go with its vast scale and equally-huge power, it's as much a demonstration of General Motors' platform as anything else. As is the case with the R1T, that doesn't make the Hummer EV any less entertaining to drive, but it won't move the electric needle in the same way as the F-150 Lightning might.

Beyond that, several of the ambitious startups have discovered that building an electric truck is more difficult than they might've first expected. Lordstown Motors hoped to build its pickup EV at a former GM facility; now, the Endurance launch has been pushed back. Bollinger Motors was an early arrival to the category, with a classic Land Rover-inspired pickup and SUV; they've been cancelled, however, as the company shifts its focus to commercial vehicles.