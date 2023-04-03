Why The Toyota Hilux Is Considered The Most Indestructible Truck Ever Made

The Toyota Hilux might be the toughest truck ever built. The unassuming mid-sized pickup has built something of a legend among auto fanciers, tackling everything from hard work on farms in Australia and South Africa to combat use in the Middle East. These days Hilux build quality is something of a meme: the boys at Top Gear famously sank a 1988 model into the sea, whacked it with a wrecking ball, set it on fire, and even detonated a 23-story apartment building under it. The Hilux took it all – flames, surging seas, a 240-foot drop amongst 12,000 metric tons of concrete shrapnel – and smiled.

Heck, it's even economically resilient, having spent decades as a major player in the global pickup truck marketplace despite not even being offered for sale in the country that buys the most pickups (Americans probably wouldn't like it anyway).

The secret to Hilux immortality is partly Toyota engineering and partly build quality, but the X factor may well be the same thing that keeps it off the American market.