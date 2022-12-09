The Reason Americans Would Hate The Toyota Hilux

Back in its heyday, the Toyota pickup truck represented formidable competition to its American contemporaries. As time wore on, and the pickup's success continued, the truck evolved, first into the Hilux. Toyota's truck for the American market would then move away from its Hilux origins into what would become known as the Tacoma. Eventually, the Tacoma and the internationally-available Hilux were two very different vehicles, despite coming from the same roots (via Toyota).

Modern trucks have come a long way since the days of the simple, utilitarian vehicles used on construction sites and farms to haul loads and transport animals. Nowadays, modern pickup trucks almost appeal to a completely different audience and are fully loaded with high-tech accessories and creature comforts. These luxuries and advanced packages are the reasons why America would hate the Toyota Hilux.

Where most modern trucks have diverged quite far from what made the pickup truck one of America's most successful vehicles, the Toyota Hilux has remained much the same. Sure, it's received upgrades over the years, in the form of new motor options, interior updates, and suspension changes, but the overall spartan feel of the vehicle has remained.