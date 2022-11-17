Why America Banned The Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux was one of the first trucks produced by the company. It launched in the Japanese market in 1968 and soon arrived on American shores just a year later (via Toyota). The Hilux was designed to replace older and less comfortable truck models and open up Toyota to a unique niche in the pickup truck space. Up to this point, many trucks were designed to be functional work vehicles and lacked some of the trappings of comfort that consumers were looking for in a personal automotive investment. Trucks remained a tool for farming, construction, manufacturing, and other labor industry segments. People who drove trucks did so because the vehicle served a specific purpose in their daily life.

Today, this couldn't be farther from reality. The pickup truck has become immensely comfortable and is a popular option for drivers all across the country (ABC News notes that it is often thought of as a status symbol). Regardless of your profession, hobbies, and lifestyle, a pickup truck from Toyota or any other brand is a great choice that can facilitate your daily commute and other driving needs. The Hilux started this trend by making the passenger cabin larger and more comfortable, improving roadworthiness and bracing for a smoother ride, and modernizing the aesthetic of the vehicle.

It's because of these changes to the truck marketplace that the withdrawal of the Toyota Hilux from North American markets in the '90s is particularly surprising. Here's the reason why you'd be hard-pressed to find a Toyota Hilux on American roads.