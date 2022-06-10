The Real Reason America Banned The Rover Mini Cooper

The Rover Mini Cooper was supposed to be the classic '60s icon albeit with safer, up-to-standard specifications, so why was it banned in America over safety concerns? Before BMW's modernized Mini Hatch took its place, the original Mini Cooper was still sold in the 2000s as the "classic Mini." While the Rover Mini Cooper kept the original model's design, it was updated with better safety features such as steering wheel airbags and side-impact protection (via BMW). In 2014, however, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection posted a video (embedded below) showing an imported Classic Mini being scrapped in public after being seized by the authorities.

This was due to the Classic Mini's Vehicle Identification Number being tampered with to make it appear like an '88 model, according to the Associated Press. Much older Mini Coopers aren't subject to such a treatment thanks to the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act, which exempts imported vehicles that are at least 25 years old. Sure, the 2000 Rover Mini Cooper isn't old enough to be exempt yet, but does that mean these cars are really that unfit for driving?