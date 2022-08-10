It's No Secret Why The 2012 Lotus 340R Was Banned In The US

It doesn't take a gearhead, or even someone with a modicum of common sense, to — at first glance, no less — understand precisely why the Lotus 340R wasn't allowed in the United States.

This stripped-down car doesn't have a roof, windows, or even doors. There's no trunk or carpeting; it has specialized wheels, comes with the barest of gauges, and hardly even bothers with covering the exhaust system of the mid-mounted engine. But it looks like tons of fun to drive. Ironically, that's not even what Lotus was going for when they first showed off this concept car at the 1998 British Motor Show (now the London Motor Show) in Birmingham, England.

Its goal was to build the lightest, nimblest Lotus possible, with quite literally everything else taking a back seat. Except in the case of the 340R, there was no backseat for anything actually to fit. It was equipped with the same aluminum chassis, springs, dampers, and 1.8-liter Rover K-series engine from Lotus' Elise Sport 190. The engine produced 177 brake horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque (via Jalopnik).

When first introduced, these bare bones, "motorcycle-inspired" types of cars were few and far between. Remember, this was long before similar vehicles such as the KTM X-Bow and BAC Mono were on the market.

As the magazine Autocar said in a review from its December 1999 issue, it's "an Elise in a bikini rather than a one-piece swimsuit," letting folks see exposed bits and pieces of the car usually hidden beneath the paneling. Reception to the car was so good that Lotus decided to make some for the public, and by "some," we mean 340 — globally.