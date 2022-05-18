The Real Reason America Banned The Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most iconic off-road British vehicles ever made. It was first introduced in 1983 as a four-wheel-drive vehicle that borrowed its design from the original Land Rover, which first entered production three years after the end of World War II. In fact, the Land Rover Defender was so reliable in desert terrains that it was briefly used by the U.S. military during the Gulf War in the early 1990s (via AutoEvolution).

For a vehicle that has been produced over 2 million times, it's a shame that the Land Rover Defender was banned in America — except for a few models that were sold domestically between 1993 to 1997. Apparently, if you're caught driving a Land Rover Defender that is on the NHTSA blacklist, the car will be seized by the authorities and destroyed (as seen in the video below). It begs the question: What is the real reason America banned the Land Rover Defender?