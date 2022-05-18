The Real Reason America Banned The Land Rover Defender
The Land Rover Defender is one of the most iconic off-road British vehicles ever made. It was first introduced in 1983 as a four-wheel-drive vehicle that borrowed its design from the original Land Rover, which first entered production three years after the end of World War II. In fact, the Land Rover Defender was so reliable in desert terrains that it was briefly used by the U.S. military during the Gulf War in the early 1990s (via AutoEvolution).
For a vehicle that has been produced over 2 million times, it's a shame that the Land Rover Defender was banned in America — except for a few models that were sold domestically between 1993 to 1997. Apparently, if you're caught driving a Land Rover Defender that is on the NHTSA blacklist, the car will be seized by the authorities and destroyed (as seen in the video below). It begs the question: What is the real reason America banned the Land Rover Defender?
The Land Rover Defender didn't meet safety standards
The 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 was sold in the United States, but it was extensively modified to meet the safety regulations required by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). Unlike the models that were sold abroad, the U.S. version of the Land Rover Defender 110 was fitted with brush guards, a roof rack, an external roll cage, and an air conditioning system (via Autoweek). The Land Rover Defender 90 was introduced to the North American market the next year to replace the 110 models.
As fate would have it, Land Rover's dream to continue selling the Defender 90 in the United States was cut short in 1998 when new airbag regulations came into effect. As per the regulation, all new vehicles sold in the United States were to be fitted with airbags on the front passenger and driver seats. Ironically, Land Rover installed dual airbags in other models that were available in the North American market, like the Discovery (via the IIHS). The Defender wasn't given the same treatment, so it was ultimately banned because it couldn't meet the safety regulations.
The Land Rover Defender was sold in foreign markets
After the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act was enforced in 1988, it became illegal for U.S. citizens to import vehicles from overseas that were not sold in the United States. This means that any Land Rover Defender that was not officially released in the United States was banned. However, there is a loophole — you can bring in a Land Rover Defender that was not sold in the United States 25 years after it was produced.
The other exception to importing a vehicle sold in overseas markets is for "show or display" purposes; this allows you to bring in a vehicle with technological or historical significance. According to NHTSA, you can only bring in the 2016 Land Rover Defender Celebration Heritage and 2016 Land Rover Defender Celebration Autobiography for show or display.
The good news is that the Land Rover Defender made a come back in the United States. The Defender 110 was released in 2020, and the Defender 90 was made available in 2021.