The Real Reason America Banned The Aston Martin Virage

But when it came to the banning of the Virage in the United States, the reasons are a lot less arbitrary than you'd think. America's governing traffic safety body, the NHTSA, is widely known to have some of the strictest standards as they relate to passenger vehicles in the world.

According to MotorBiscuit, the first of the two reasons has to do with the number of airbags, or lack thereof. Ultimately made law in 1998 (PDF), the NHTSA began to require front airbags for both driver and passenger as it related to production vehicles. The Virage would feature driver-side airbags, however, the person in the passenger seat would not be given the same luxury. But it wasn't the lack of airbags that would be the nail in the coffin for the Virage in the States. That reason is afforded to the Clean Air Act passed in Congress in 1970, before being adopted into the NHTSA's safety testing of vehicles to be sold in America. As the Virage didn't pass the Clear Air Act's emission standards, it was banned from sale in the United States.

On the bright side, it has been more than 25 years for most of the model years of the Virage, allowing Americans to import the Aston Martin as they please. The downside, as we mentioned earlier, is that there were only 1,050 were built — making the entrance fee to Virage ownership a pricey one.