The Top 5 Most Reliable Toyota Trucks Ever Built

Toyota is characterized by a long and historic tradition of building fantastic automobiles, and its methodology has always emphasized substance over everything else. Toyota evolved into a car manufacturer in the 1930s, and unveiled its first production car in 1936 called the model AA (via HotCars). In the waning days of World War II, Toyota shifted focus and began to work heavily on the creation of vehicles designed to mimic the off-road capabilities of the Jeep brand, according to Field Ethos.

Early on, Toyota endeavored to create vehicles that respected the terrain challenges and always performed at a high standard for the driver. Toyota quickly made a name for itself in both Japan and the foreign marketplace: In particular, Toyota was the first Japanese carmaker to export vehicles to the American marketplace in the 1960s. These cars were cost-effective and performed admirably in a wide variety of driving conditions.

Toyota hasn't always been synonymous with style, but it's hard to argue the track record of incredible performance in some of the harshest conditions that drivers face. Take, for instance, the almost unbelievable sales performance of the Toyota Tacoma. MotorBiscuit reports that the Tacoma brought in more than twice as many sales as the next highest-selling truck in 2021. These trucks are fierce performers out on the road (and far beyond its well-trodden path), making Toyota one of the most important names in pickup trucks and vehicle reliability.