12 Cheap Pickup Trucks That You Can Buy Right Now

The love for pickup trucks is undeniably rising worldwide. Each year, global automobile brands keep unveiling new models with high-end features that keep the international market bubbling. While it's a common trend for most trucks (EV trucks especially) to hike prices a few years after their first debut, there is still a huge demand for pickup trucks that create a unique driving adventure, without a steep hike in prices. In 2021, about 3.3 million automobiles, 11.6 million pickup trucks, and 451,400 heavy-duty trucks were sold in the United States alone. It's important to point out that the majority of these pickup trucks purchased in 2021 were cheap trucks! More specifically, the Ford F series, Ram Pickup, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Tacoma, GMC Sierra, etc. took the lead in truck sales in 2021 (via Statista).

Interestingly, these are some of the top cheap pickup trucks we will recommend for you to buy in this article. However, unlike most cheap products, these are in no way of inferior quality. Some of them are also listed among the best trucks to get in 2022. Talk about enjoying the best of both worlds. Whether you are thinking of getting a new cheap truck that would not break the bank, or you are seeking to learn about the next best things in the light truck market, this article is just what you need. Here, we will review some of the best cheap trucks rated for their rising usefulness and sheer driving pleasure.