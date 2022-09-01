2023 Ram 1500 Gets Lavish New Trims And A Bug-Killing Glovebox

2023 Ram 1500 Ram/Stellantis
By Alvin Reyes/Sept. 1, 2022 12:01 am EDT

The 2023 Ram 1500 will enter the US market in late 2022 with a collection of new standard tech, a new Limited Edition Elite trim variant, and an innovative glove box with UV light to kill and disinfect viruses and harmful bacteria. The latter features a three-minute disinfection cycle operated via a button on the center console. It rids your gadgets, gear, and other small items of possibly infectious pathogens, a handy feature in this world where COVID and monkeypox remain prevalent.

The newest Ram 1500 is available with a 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain in a quad or crew cab body style. The Ram 1500 Quad Cab has the same four-door and rear backseat layout, but the crew cab offers more legroom for rear passengers. Furthermore, the quad cab is only available with a 6-foot, 4-inch long bed, while the crew cab is configurable with a long or shorter 5-foot, 7-inch bed.

2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition

2023 Ram 1500 Ram/Stellantis

New for 2023 is the Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition. The Limited trim is the most luxurious Ram 1500 with leather bucket seats, standard air suspension, wireless charging, and a 12-inch uConnect infotaiment touchscreen. It has a standard 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine with variable valve timing and an eTorque mild-hybrid system pumping out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. The Elite Edition adds a multifunction and locking tailgate (with a tailgate ajar warning light), deployable bed steps, a bed extender, a cargo divider, and four adjustable tie-down hooks.

Meanwhile, the interior receives upscale touches like heated and ventilated power front seats, a suede headliner, a heated steering wheel, a unique jeweled rotary shift knob, and a bright pedal kit. The Limited Elite Edition also has a bespoke theme for its 12-inch digital instrument cluster. The latter features up to two dozen menus, five reconfigurable tiles, and a choice between analog or digital instrument displays. Moreover, the 12-inch touchscreen now has standard EVAS (Emergency Vehicle Alert System) for added peace of mind when on the road.

Engine and transmission options

2023 Ram 1500 Ram/Stellantis

The 2023 Ram 1500 continues to be available with a collection of torquey gasoline and diesel engine options. The Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn/Lone Star, and Rebel trims have a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 mated to a TorqueFlite 850RE eight-speed automatic gearbox. Optional is the 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoDiesel V6 mill with 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. The diesel engine is optional across all trim variants of the 2023 Ram 1500 except the TRX, and it comes with the same TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission as the 5.7-liter V8 Hemi with eTorque.

The Hemi V8 (with or without eTorque) is standard in the Laramie, Longhorn, and Limited trims, but it's optional in the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, and Rebel trims. Selec-Speed Control is now standard for the Ram 1500 Rebel, a feature that utilizes hill-ascent and hill-descent control to normalize the pickup's speed when climbing or going down a slope. This feature is part of the Back Country Package for the Big Horn/Lone Star and the Off-Road Group Package for the Laramie, Longhorn, and Limited trims.

Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition & TRX

2023 Ram 1500 Ram/Stellantis

The Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition debuted in 2021 and will continue for the 2023 model year. It's available for the Limited trim with a crew cab body and a choice between the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 (with or without eTorque) or the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel turbo V6. The standard features include a (RED) badge on the center console, red RAM letters on the front grille, and bespoke door badges.

Of course, the Ram 1500 TRX is the half-ton pickup of choice if you want raw power, speed, and a collection of high-performance go-fast parts straight from the factory. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 with 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, enough grunt to push the TRX from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and destroy the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds @ 108 mph.

Capable of reaching a 118 mph top speed, it's hard to argue with Ram when it said the TRX is the most potent and fastest mass-produced truck on Earth. The 2023 Ram 1500 (including the hardcore TRX) will arrive at dealerships in late 2022.

Recommended