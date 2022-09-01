2023 Ram 1500 Gets Lavish New Trims And A Bug-Killing Glovebox

The 2023 Ram 1500 will enter the US market in late 2022 with a collection of new standard tech, a new Limited Edition Elite trim variant, and an innovative glove box with UV light to kill and disinfect viruses and harmful bacteria. The latter features a three-minute disinfection cycle operated via a button on the center console. It rids your gadgets, gear, and other small items of possibly infectious pathogens, a handy feature in this world where COVID and monkeypox remain prevalent.

The newest Ram 1500 is available with a 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain in a quad or crew cab body style. The Ram 1500 Quad Cab has the same four-door and rear backseat layout, but the crew cab offers more legroom for rear passengers. Furthermore, the quad cab is only available with a 6-foot, 4-inch long bed, while the crew cab is configurable with a long or shorter 5-foot, 7-inch bed.