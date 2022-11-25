The Best Pickup Trucks Of 2022

The pickup truck began its American success story in 1925 when Henry Ford designed and built the first civilian pickup, based on the mass-produced Model T (via Car and Driver). The factory-built Ford Model T Runabout rapidly became the world's most popular delivery vehicle. Since its introduction, the pickup has been an indispensable workhorse for uses including hauling any type of cargo, supporting a camper shell, delivering ice cream to neighborhood kids, and even as a plastic-lined water-filled portable pool.

Pickup trucks appeal to people from all walks of life for their usefulness and their sheer driving pleasure. In recent years, the pickup has evolved beyond a strictly utilitarian vehicle. Manufacturers now offer models with driver and passenger comfort in mind, some with leather interiors, state-of-the-art infotainment systems, and other features.

As a result, pickup trucks now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. According to Kelley Blue Book, in 2021, for the 44th consecutive year, Ford's F-Series pickup truck was the number-one-selling vehicle in the U.S. selling 726,004 units. In second and third place on the list are the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado with 569,388 and 519,774 units sold, respectively. Here are the best pickup trucks of 2022 based on capabilities including payload capacity and towing strength, power, passenger comfort, and value.