The Big Difference Between The Ford F-150 And The Ford Raptor

Americans have an uncanny love for pickup trucks, and the Ford F-series has long been their preferred choice. The F-Series was hailed as the best-selling car model in the U.S. for June 2022 (via MarkLines), while Statista predicts Ford's dominance in the segment is set to continue over the next several years. The automaker offers numerous models and engine options in its F-series, including the energizing (literally) F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, increasing its appeal among pickup enthusiasts.

But if you want to stick with the conventional fuel options, the automaker has several to choose from, including an affordable (relatively speaking) all-utility model like the Ford F-150 or the hardcore and muscular Ford F-150 Raptor, which is perfect for off-roading. Feeling a bit confused by the various options and which one you should go with? Here are some of the most significant differences between the Ford F-150 and the Ford Raptor.