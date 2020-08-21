2021 Toyota Tacoma pricing announced

Toyota has announced the pricing for the 2021Tacoma mid-size pickup line. Toyota brags that the Tacoma has been the best-selling mid-size pickup for the last 15 years. For 2021 Toyota has unveiled all-new special editions, adjusted colors, and made enhancements across the entire line.

The Tacoma is available in 33 different configurations and offers suitable models for all seasons and uses. New standard equipment includes dual-zone automatic AC on all V6 models, upgraded audio to support premium Remote Services on the TRD Sport and Off-Road. Toyota also includes a first aid kit on SR5 and higher models.

All Tacoma models feature Toyota Safety Sense P as standard with pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, Lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. TRD Pro shoppers have a new color called Lunar Rock that will replace Army Green in the color palette. New for 2021 is the Trail Special Edition.

That special edition focuses on extra storage, convenience, and styling. It’s based on the SR5 and is offered in 2WD or 4WD powertrains. All Trail versions have black exterior badging, black seating with tan stitching, all-weather floor liners, and dark gray 16-inch off-road wheels with Kevlar all-terrain tires. It also features a 120-volt power outlet in the bed and lockable bed storage.

The 2021 Nightshade edition is built on the Limited model with black leather trim and black exterior trim. Pricing for the 2021 Tacoma starts at $26,150 for a 4×2 SR Access Cab. The most expensive version of the truck is the 4×4 TRD Pro Double Cab starting at $46,780. The 4×2 Nightshade addition is $39,905 with the 4×4 version for $42,980. Toyota priced the 4×4 Trail Special Edition at $37,080. The full price list can be seen in the gallery above.