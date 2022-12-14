Toyota Just Teased This All-Electric Hilux Pickup Truck

Despite its storied absence from the American marketplace, the Toyota Hilux pickup truck is a global icon. Inexpensive, reliable, legendarily tough, and long-lasting, the Hilux consistently ranks among the best-selling pickups worldwide (per Focus2Move), despite its absence from American pavement and the vast numbers of Ford F-Series bought by U.S. drivers.

In keeping with its all-purpose, relentlessly reliable appeal, rumors have swirled around the Hilux potentially getting an all-electric upgrade in the near future. The possibility was theoretically confirmed during a 2019 furor about fuel standards in Australia in which Toyota confirmed the Hilux, at the time Australia's most popular car, would have an electric version available within six years (via The Canberra Times).

Since then, news has been thin on the ground. Toyota has famously struggled to put EVs of any kind on the road and virtually nothing new has come out about the electric Hilux in particular. Until now. Toyota Thailand may have just offered a peek at the future of one of the world's most reliable brands.