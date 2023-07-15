The 5 Most Reliable And Cheap Toyotas To Buy Used
Getting a reliable vehicle is a top priority for many people looking to buy a new or used car. Saving on auto repairs is important, and with repair costs only going up throughout the 2020s it's become an even bigger concern for car buyers. However, the used car market price, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, is finally starting to come down, which means that more and more people are looking into replacing their cars with reliable used models.
There are a lot of options if you're looking for a used car, and Toyota is one of the top contenders. Toyota manufactures some of the most dependable cars on the market, and that means you're going to get some good value whether you're buying new or used. Of course, some models will shine over others, so you'll need to know exactly what to look for. The Japanese manufacturer has a lot of different designs on the market ranging from cars and trucks to SUVs and hybrids. Luckily, many of their models are both dependable and affordable — here are the most reliable Toyatos you can find used.
Toyota Corolla
When it comes to compact cars, the Toyota Corolla is one the most dependable ones out there. In fact, RepairPal ranks the Corolla first in reliability among 36 common compact cars. The site also says the annual repair cost is $362, down from an average of $526 for compact cars in general. The other cars it's compared to in these rankings include the Volkswagen Jetta, Honda Civic, and Chevy Cruze — all cars that also might be in consideration for you if you are looking for a used compact car.
Not only is the car reliable, but you can find them for relatively cheap. A new 2023 model starts at $21,700, and you can expect to spend even less on a used model. However, don't expect to find any deals that are truly out of this world – Corollas hold their value quite well, and even a 2016 model sells for close to $18,000. Mileage and other factors come into play here, but it's clear the Corolla comes with very few concerns for somebody looking for a dependable car for a fair price.
Toyota Prius
Another reliable Toyota to target in the used market is the Prius. Going off RepairPal again, the Prius comes in 10th out of 24 in the midsize car rankings, but there's more than meets the eye. The annual repair cost for a Prius is $408, making it the third lowest of the top 10 behind the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.
With used cars, there's always a fear they'll break down sooner rather than later since they already have a few years — and a few miles — under their belts. Seeing the low repair cost of Prius owners can bring a sense of relief, but there are still some things to be aware of. Chances are you're not going to be in the market for a 2012 or earlier model, but those are typically not recommended due to engine issues. The same goes for the 2016 Prius, so be on the lookout for that if you're on the hunt for a Prius — especially if the price seems too good to be true.
Toyota Camry
The Camry is arguably Toyota's most reliable car — at least when it comes to their midsize offerings. It ranks third in most reliable midsize cars according to RepairPal, and that makes it the number one Toyota option on the list. The average annual repair cost is just $388, so it's much cheaper than its competitors in overall maintenance costs.
However, those factors do make it a somewhat pricy car, even on the used market. Picking up a 2020 model could still run you close to $25,000. It becomes a lot more affordable as you go back in the years, but then we're talking about a car that's pushing a decade old — although, thanks to its reliability, that might not be a huge issue for would-be buyers.
The fact that these cars hold their value so well could ultimately price some people out of the used market, but there's no denying the Camry is one of the most dependable used vehicles on the market.
Toyota RAV4
Leaving the sedans behind, we move on to the Toyota RAV4 for those of you looking for one of the most reliable SUVs on the market. Cars are nice and all, but sometimes you just need some more space, and the RAV4 represents a big upgrade in that regard. Across the board and regardless of model year, buyers are happy with their RAV4 purchase.
It comes in third for the most reliable compact SUVs, according to RepairPal. The annual repair cost of a RAV4 is just $429, making it the third-lowest of the top 10. Of course, the downside to looking at the used market for the RAV4, and SUVs in general, is the price is going to be higher than a car. A 2017 model can be had for around $20,000, so it'll cost a bit just to drive off with one.
Once again, however, the strong resale value is a testament to how well Toyota's SUVs hold up. A 2023 model starts at $28,275, so seeing the 2017 model cost just $8,000 less might make you do a double take. Either way, you're driving away with a dependable vehicle.
Toyota Avalon
The Toyota Avalon rounds out the list, which might be surprising considering its been replaced by the Toyota Crown. Despite 2022 being its last year on the market, the Avalon is an excellent used car. A used 2016 can be had for around $21,000 – but there's a catch.
While you typically wouldn't be looking for a car for that price being that old, the Avalon can handle some very high mileage. On average, an Avalon can get at least 240,000 miles out of it. This means finding a model with around 60,000 miles on it still means it has a lot of life left.
According to RepairPal, the average annual repair cost for an Avalon is $463. That would mean it's far from the cheapest on the list, but that can be offset by the sheer amount of mileage you can put on the car if you keep up with the maintenance.