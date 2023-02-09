The Most Dependable Cars In The U.S. Right Now - And The Worst Ones You Should Avoid

If you're a serious gearhead, an unreliable car can be somewhat endearing if it's a sentimental classic or you just want more time in the garage. But for most people, reliability is a huge concern — after all, a commuter that breaks down regularly will just end up being a money pit and a waste of time. And a family hauler that calls it quits in the middle of the highway on the way to vacation can put a huge damper on the mood and can take a chunk out of your wallet.

Needless to say, dependability is an important factor when buying a car and considering all the brand choices. Reliability and dependability can be difficult metrics to quantify, however. Fortunately, through rigorous testing and reporting, J.D. Power has released its 2023 list for the most (and least) dependable vehicles on the market you can go out and buy today.