Toyota C-HR Is Saying Sayonara To America After This Year

The Toyota C-HR was the quirky compact crossover that had relatively good gas mileage, but not much else. The car first debuted for the 2018 model year and was supposed to be a fun-stylish crossover for a good price. According to Toyota, "C-HR" stood for "Coupe-High Rider." It was made at a time when "crossover coupes" were all the rage. It featured an "avant-garde physique" per a press release from Toyota. In the original marketing materials, the automaker said, "Designers translated these traits into a physical form that's collectively matchless, sexy, muscular, and edgy. From the get-go, they strived to sculpt an urban-dwelling crossover that would effortlessly navigate tight city streets and stand out, with an agile, dynamic expressiveness." That's a lot of adjectives for a car that has less horsepower than the company's base-model Corolla.

In place of a fun lifestyle car, customers got a front-wheel drive only compact crossover that was less than exciting. The current C-HR is starts at $24,280 but is severely lacking in the features department, not to mention the fact it only comes equipped with a CVT and a 144-hp engine. But, according to Car and Driver, the C-HR is not long for this world.