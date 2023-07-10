5 Of The Most Reliable And Cheap Hondas To Buy Used

There's a reason why you come across a lot of used Honda Civics on the road. They're popular when they're new – but they also last forever and are as nearly as popular when they're old. However, not all Civics are the same, and the 2014 model might just be the best of the bunch. If you decide on a Civic, you should really aim for one made between 2012 and 2015 because models after that can sometimes have steering and braking issues, and the ones from the early 2000s were plagued by recalls.

Besides being reliable and cheap, the 2014 Honda Civic is also fuel efficient and one of the safest Hondas you can get, making it a great car for a family on a budget. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the model with a Top Safety Pick Plus. A year later, the 2015 Civic subsequently earned a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS.

By 2012, Civics were also catching up with the newer technology that had been cropping up in more expensive cars and included integrated navigation systems and automatic headlights, though the buttons on their multimedia systems could be too touch-sensitive. Other features include cruise control and a motorized sunroof. So while you'll be driving a car that's been around a decade or longer, you'll still feel like you're behind the wheel of something relatively modern.